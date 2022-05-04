Billie Eilish announces a livestream before her tour kicks off

Post Malone and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child.

The rapper and singer will release his fourth album “Twelve Carat Toothache” on June 3 via the Republic record label and confirmed the good news in a press release shared with TMZ.

“I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life” confided the artist. “I’m happier than ever and I’ve always felt sad. It’s time to take care of my body, my family and my friends, and spread as much love as possible every day.”

The sources also confirmed to TMZ that Post Malone and his girlfriend, whose identity remains undisclosed, celebrated the good news with a private party just for family and friends in Southern California this past weekend.

In addition, the rapper has recently teased many collaborations.

The artist, whose real name is Austin Post, will soon be back with his fourth album “Twelve Carat Toothache”, and gave a preview of this new opus to his fans. During this livestream, the interpreter of “rockstar” played several titles.

“I would love to interpret this whole disc and I just want to say hello to all the Internet users present” he launched to the camera. “Honestly, I work so hard and would love to play you some more tunes if you have the time. There’s a lot of really cool stuff in the works.” Speaking about the track ‘A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol,’ which features Pecknold, the star said the lyrics are about his alcohol issues. “I just hope it touches someone,” he said, before adding about Pecknold. “He’s the most gifted singer and the most epic guy. Fleet Fox is one of my favorite bands.” The Kid Laroi also appears on the title “Wasting Angels”, while Doja Cat collaborates with him on the track “Happy”. “I’m so honored to have worked with her,” he continued.