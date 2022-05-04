Billie Eilish announces a livestream before her tour kicks off

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish has announced a livestream that will air just before her ‘Happier than ever’ tour kicks off.

The singer and her brother Finneas will perform in the Deutsche Telekom building in Germany on June 1st during an acoustic concert which will see them perform songs from the album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” but also “Happier than ever”.

“Singing live is so special to me, and being able to connect with my European fans again after so long is awesome,” Billie said of this livestream.

“By collaborating with Billie, we have the opportunity to create an evening full of optimism with one of the most talented people of her generation,” added Ulrich Klenke, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

European fans of Billie can already win tickets which will enable them to attend this concert. To do this, a series of competitions have been set up.

In addition, Billie recently confirmed that she will be present at the Overheated eco-event in London next month. She and her brother Finneas will notably present several parts of this event organized for the planet. The star will also perform there.