Billie Eilish announces climate event in London

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish has announced details of a climate event titled ‘Overhearted’ which will take place in London next month, specifically at The 02.

It will take place over six days from June 10-12 and then June 16, 25 and 26, coinciding with the UK leg of Billie’s ‘Happier than ever’ tour.

According to a press release, this event will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers who will “discuss the climate crisis and the work they will undertake to make a difference”.

Conversations and concerts will mix, and artists such as Yungblud or Girl In Red will perform for the occasion. Billie and her brother Finneas will present several parts of this event on June 10th. All profits collected during these dates will be donated to non-profit organizations that fight against global warming, such as Support + Feed and REVERB. Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be in London and to have the opportunity to discuss the different ways we can take action to cushion the climate crisis.”

Tickets for this event are already on pre-sale.