Billie Eilish announces climate talks on the sidelines of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour

Billie Eilish to host climate talks as part of her tour Happy Than Ever. baptized Overheated (overheated), these interventions will take place at the O2 Arena in London between June 10 and 26.

On the program, a myriad of speakers made up of activists, musicians and other designers who will address the climate crisis and the way they are dealing with it through their work. The conferences will notably deal with how the music industry could be greener, the advantages of vegetarianism, or even sustainable fashion. Finally, these interventions will be punctuated by live performances and by the broadcast of a documentary produced for the occasion.

Conferences, but not only

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will introduce the day of June 10 with a special guest whose identity has not yet been revealed, while Sigrid will perform during that of June 16.

Finally, all profits from ticket sales will be donated to the REVERB and Support + Feed associations. The first has set itself the task of raising awareness of environmental issues through musical events. The second, founded by Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother, works to combat food and climate insecurity by providing balanced plant-based meals.