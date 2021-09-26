Billie Eilish announces new album out in July

Billie Eilish released her new single “Your Power“, The first extract from his eagerly awaited second album,”Happier Than Ever, To be released on Darkroom / Interscope Records on July 30th. The album comes after the success of the debut album that gave Billie Eilish several Grammys and world records When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go? and as well as the debut album also “Happier Than Ever ” was written and produced by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest international stars since the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes“In 2015. His debut album in 2019, When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go?, which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in America and 17 other countries, was the most listened to album of 2019. Billie Eilish made music history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all major categories at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, being awarded in the sections Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish was also the youngest artist to compose and record a song for a James Bond film with the hit “No Time To Die“.

