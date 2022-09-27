Billie Eilish announces the release of the documentary on her world tour!

Billie Eilish has teased the release of a documentary retracing her “Happier Than Ever” tour. The latter will be streamed on Apple Music Live.

This Monday, September 26, 2022, Billie Eilish teased the imminent release of a documentary on her tour Happy Than Ever. All from Apple Music Live. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish: a world tour like no other

When Billie Eilish goes on a world tour, we can be sure that it will make sparks. And his tour Happy Than Ever was no exception to the rule.

There was, of course, a lot of music. We obviously remember his concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on June 22, 2022 which made an impression.

But that’s not all ! The star also toured the United States, before going through all of Europe (London, Berlin or Amsterdam) then Australia.

But Billie Eilish’s tour wasn’t all concerts. Far from it! The young woman has not forgotten her convictions, however.

Indeed, while his tour was underway, the interpreter of bad guy also organized climate conferences. They took the form of round tables named Overheat.

So topics like sustainable fashion, benefits of vegetarianism or the ways to make the music industry greener were discussed. And this, during six sessions in the O2 Arena in London.

One thing is sure, this tour was like no other. This is why Billie Eilish wanted to immortalize it.

This is howa documentary will soon be released on Apple Music Live retracing this tour. And this, to the delight of the fans who missed it. MCE TV tells you more!

A documentary in preparation on Apple Music Live

Billie Eilish’s world tour is about to end. This Friday, September 30, 2022, the 20-year-old singer will close more than seven months of world tour with his concert at the RAC Arena in Australia.

And for the occasion, the young woman has planned a surprise for her fans. Indeed, she seems to want to remember her seven months for a long time.

Yes, on his Instagram, Billie Eilish even announced to release a documentary on the tour Happy Than Ever. Besides, she did not hide her excitement.

“Happier Than Ever, The World Tour is coming to Apple Music Live this week on September 30! I have never been so proud of a project as I am with this tour”she wrote in the caption.

Before adding: “I was so excited to film everything! I can’t be happier that you can all see and watch it together, from everywhere”.

It was enough to arouse the curiosity of the fans. ” I can not wait ! Thanks for sharing so much.” commented a fan. ” Oh my God ! I’m going to cry ! »confessed another.

In short, Billie Eilish therefore gives an appointment to her fans Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. on Apple Music Live to see what’s going on. But, one thing is certain, it promises!

