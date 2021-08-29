Billie Eilish apologized for some old racist phrases

Billie Eilish posted a long message on Instagram to respond to accusations of racism that came after a video, shot when she was “13 or 14”, in which she used an offensive word for the Asian community (a quote from Fish, excerpt by Tyler, The Creator). Here’s what he said:

“Many of you have asked me to deal with this, and I want to do it because they have labeled me as something I am not. There is a video montage he is shooting, dating back to when I was 13 or 14, where I said a word from a song that I didn’t know was offensive to members of the Asian community. I am shocked and embarrassed, having said that term makes me want to throw up. I had never heard that word except in that piece, it was never used by any person in my family ».

“But regardless of my ignorance and my age, nothing justifies how painful it was. And for that I’m sorry. In the video there is another clip where I speak in an invented language … I did it as a child and I did it all my life to talk to my pets, friends and family. It is a game, it is not an imitation of any language, accent or culture. Anyone who knows me knows that I joke with rumors, I’ve done it all my life. Regardless of how they were interpreted, I didn’t want my actions to hurt anyone, it breaks my heart that they are labeled that way. I believe and have always worked to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, fairness and equality. We all need to keep talking about these things, we need to listen and learn. I listen to you and I love you ».