Billie Eilish Apologizes For Not Being Beyoncé At Coachella: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Headlining’

Billie Eilish admitted that she ” shouldn’t be the headliner of this shit » during his performance at Coachella Saturday night. She then apologized for not being Beyonce. During her 90-minute set, Eilish performed many of her most popular songs and brought on Khalid, Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, and Posdnuos by De La Soul.

Billie Eilish apologizes for not being Beyoncé during her headlining set at Coachella

It’s so weird “, she said. ” I shouldn’t be the poster child for this shit. But I’m so grateful to be here, and that you’re all here. It is such a dream come true. I feel crazy. »

Afterwards, Eilish encouraged her fans to be confident during the festival. ” You have no right to judge anyone here. I want us all to feel free and good about ourselves, free and happy. I want you to just imagine that there is no evil in the world and there is only good. »

Thank you, Coachella. I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé added Billie to end the evening. ” I love you, good night. »

Besides, Beyonce headlined the festival in 2018, with a standout set that included a reunion of Destiny’s Child. Her husband, Jay-Z, and sister, Solange, also performed with her.

