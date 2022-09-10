Billie Eilish as a couple: Who is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Billie Eilish has a new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Anyone who describes himself as “Actor. Writer. Degenerate” has been dating the “Bad Guy” singer since earlier this year, but they weren’t seen in public until April, when Page Six posted exclusive photos of the couple. snuggling up to each other in Santa Barbara, California.

But who exactly is 29-year-old Vorc? Here’s everything you need to know about Eilish’s boyfriend, 19.

It’s an actor

It is unknown how Eilish and Vorce met. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com

Vorce is an actor living in Los Angeles, but it doesn’t seem like he’s made it yet. Eilish’s fiancé has just eight credits to his name, according to his IMDbet has just entered pre-production for a new project called ‘The Curse of Frank Sinatra’.

He once had a troublesome internet presence

Vorce found himself under fire this week after old social media posts resurfaced. The ‘Return Home’ actor allegedly wrote several homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook and had to… apologize for those posts in an apology on Instagram Story.

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It’s not how I was raised and it’s not what I stand for,” he continued. “I shouldn’t have used that language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am truly sorry for the harm I have caused”.

Eilish hasn’t publicly acknowledged Vorce’s scandal — or apologized.

It is very private

The couple were first spotted in Santa Barbara, California. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com

Even before Vorce got embroiled in the social media scandal, he led a very low-key life. His Instagram account remains private – it was before the racist posts resurfaced – and he no longer appears to have a Facebook or Twitter account.

Privacy is Eilish’s preferred approach to relationships, as she explained in an interview in September.

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones I’ve had – with what little I’ve left the world to see – I regret them.” she told Roman Kemp on “Capital Breakfast” last year. “I think of people who go public with their relationship and then break up, and you’re like, ‘What if it goes wrong? “”.

He likes his coffee

When Eilish and Vorce are photographed in public, they are rarely without a cup of coffee in hand. Maybe it needs to be fully caffeinated to keep up with the “Lovely” singer’s very active lifestyle.