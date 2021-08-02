Billie Eilish as Britney Spears? “My case is different”/ “Nobody wants to rip me off…”

Billie Eilish he recently expressed his thoughts on the case of Britney Spears in an interview with Vogue Australia. This is because some see in his artistic history similarities with the pop star, who is now facing a very important process for his life, with particular reference to the success achieved too early. Eilish, who is nineteen years old, rose to prominence by releasing the single “Ocean Eyes” as a fifteen-year-old, while Britney broke through with the release of her debut album “Baby One More Time” at the age of seventeen.

Many, therefore, warn Billie Eilish, so that the young woman does not have to pay the price of success in the future. However, the singer wanted to point out that the two situations are different and that the secret lies in the team of collaborators around her. At the Australian edition of Vogue she said: “It’s really horrible what a lot of young women have been through, but compared to Britney Spears my case is different. I don’t have a team that wants to rip me off, which is really rare. I’m grateful that I’ve had this nice group of people who don’t want to take advantage of me and do what others have done in the past.”

The release of “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish is just around the way

It is also thanks to the people who work with her and for her that today Billie Eilish comes to publish her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever” (which translated means “Happier than ever“). It will be released on July 30th and is among the most anticipated of the moment, since five singles have already been released that have immediately conquered fans all over the world: Therefore I Am (platinum in Italy, as well as in Australia, Canada and Finland), Lost Cause, My Future, Your Power (with which it reached over 150 million streams in the first two weeks alone), NDA.

The latter is the most recent and gives the project a more intimate and personal touch as Eilish, the author of the song, sings what happens when you become a pop star with autobiographical verses and a very gloomy video clip. Also, about “Happier Than Ever,” he told Apple Music 1 of the importance of the psychotherapy in writing the lyrics: “I think it helps my creative process, because it doesn’t make me spew words, it pulls things out of me.”

