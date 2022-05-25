Billie Eilish assumes her tics

Asked about it on David Letterman’s talk show “My next guest is no longer to be presented”, on Netflix, the 20-year-old American, who will perform in Zurich on July 2, 2022 , said she was “very happy” to talk about it. “I really like answering these kinds of questions, because it’s very interesting and it’s also a disorder that disturbs me and that I don’t understand,” she said. The main tics I have all day are wiggling my ear back and forth, raising my eyebrow, cracking my jaw, flexing my arm. These are things that you will never notice if you just chat with me, but for me they are very exhausting. Despite everything, Billie ended up accepting this disease. “It doesn’t mean that I like it, but I feel like it’s part of me. I made a friend of her. And now I really have confidence in myself,” she said.