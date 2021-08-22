Billie Eilish becomes a cartoon in the special Disney Plus trailer

Billie Eilish has briefly become your favorite moody Disney princess in this new teaser released to promote her next special concert Disney + Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from his new album and will premiere on September 3, 2021.

Eilish’s debut on Disney Plus was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Sin City) and Academy Award-winning animator Patrick Osborne (Pearl, Feast). In the film, Eilish and her band, formed by producer and brother Finneas, will perform each Happier Than Ever song in sequential order from the Hollywood Bowl, which is a natural amphitheater located in Southern California. During the performance, the animated elements will pay homage to Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles. Alongside Eilish and Finneas, the performance will also boast the participation of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic directed by musical director Gustavo Dudamel and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Eilish posted the his second album Happier Than Ever on July 30. The LP mainly deals with issues such as ruined loves, abuse and fame. And have you listened to the new Billie Eilish album?