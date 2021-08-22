News

Billie Eilish becomes a cartoon in the special Disney Plus trailer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Billie Eilish has briefly become your favorite moody Disney princess in this new teaser released to promote her next special concert Disney + Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from his new album and will premiere on September 3, 2021.

Eilish’s debut on Disney Plus was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Sin City) and Academy Award-winning animator Patrick Osborne (Pearl, Feast). In the film, Eilish and her band, formed by producer and brother Finneas, will perform each Happier Than Ever song in sequential order from the Hollywood Bowl, which is a natural amphitheater located in Southern California. During the performance, the animated elements will pay homage to Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles. Alongside Eilish and Finneas, the performance will also boast the participation of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic directed by musical director Gustavo Dudamel and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Loading...
Advertisements

Eilish posted the his second album Happier Than Ever on July 30. The LP mainly deals with issues such as ruined loves, abuse and fame. And have you listened to the new Billie Eilish album?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

846
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
677
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
637
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
503
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
498
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
493
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
479
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
439
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
418
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
411
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top