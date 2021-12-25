Billie Eilish – Billie Bossa Nova: translations, lyrics and videos – Gogo Magazine

Billie Eilish – Billie Bossa Nova: translation. Here is the new song by the international artist. Read the lyrics, the translation and watch the video of the song.

Billie Eilish unveiled an acoustic performance of his song “Billie Bossa Nova” Monday 20 December. In the clip, the superstar is joined by his older brother / producer Finneas as he walks through the bossa nova-infused cut. Billie sings over Finneas’s acoustic guitar and soft choirs.

Here is video, text and translation

Billie Eilish “Billie Bossa Nova” translation and lyrics

Text

[Intro]

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Na-na-na

[Verse 1]

Love when it comes without a warning

‘Cause waiting for it gets so boring

A lot can change in twenty seconds

A lot can happen in the dark

Love when it makes you lose your bearings

Some information’s not for sharing

Use different names at hotel check-ins

It’s hard to stop it once it starts (It starts)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s somethin ” bout the way you look tonight, mm

Makes me wanna take a picture

Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide

[Chorus]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me whеn you’re alone

Won’t take a lot to gеt you goin ‘(Oh)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though

I know, I know

[Verse 2]

It might be more of an obsession

You really make a strong impression (You sure do)

Nobody saw me in the lobby (Saw me in the lobby)

Nobody saw me in your arms, mm

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s somethin ” bout the way you look tonight, mm (‘Bout the way you look tonight)

Makes me wanna make ’em jealous

I’m the only one who does it how you like (Only one who does it how you—)

[Chorus]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me when you’re alone (You’re alone, you’re alone)

Won’t take a lot to get you goin ‘(Get me goin’, get me goin ‘)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though (Torture though)

I know, I know

You better lock your door (Oh)

And look at me a little more

We both know I’m worth waitin ‘for (Waitin’ for)

That heavy breathin ‘on the floor (On the floor)

I’m yours, I’m yours (I’m yours)

[Outro]

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental

Translation

[Introduzione]

mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Na-na-na

[Verso 1]

Love when it comes without warning

Why wait for it to be so boring

Many things can change in twenty seconds

A lot of things can happen in the dark

Love when it makes you lose your bearings

Some information is not to be shared

Use different names when checking in at the hotel

It’s hard to stop once it starts (starts)

[Pre-ritornello]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s something about your appearance tonight, mmm

I want to take a picture

Make a movie with you that we should hide

[Coro]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me when you are alone

It won’t take long to get you going (Oh)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though

I know I know

[Verso 2]

It could be more of an obsession

Make a really strong impression (you sure do)

Nobody saw me in the hall (saw me in the hall)

Nobody saw me in your arms, mmm

[Pre-ritornello]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s something about the way you look tonight (the way you look tonight), mmm

It makes me want to make them jealous

I’m the only one who does it how you like it (only one who does it like you—)

[Coro]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me when you are alone (you are alone, you are alone)

It won’t take long to get you going (Let me go, let me go)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though (torture though)

I know I know

You better close your door (Oh)

And look at me a little more

We both know it’s worth the wait (wait)

That heavy breath on the floor (on the floor)

I’m yours, I’m yours (I’m yours)

[Fine]

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental