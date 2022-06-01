Billie Eilish: Break with Matthew Tyler Vorce, the fans go wild!

Their relationship is over! Matthew Tyler Vorce revealed that his relationship with Billie Eilish was over! While rumors evoked an affair of adultery, the 30-year-old comedian calmed things down and refuted all the accusations. A clarification that was not enough for the singer’s fans, who continue to threaten and insult Matthew.

“No one deceived anyone. Relationships end. It’s that simple. Rumors and lying on the internet are dangerous“posted the, now, ex of Billie Eilish this Tuesday on Instagram, to respond to the insults of the fans. But the news did not calm the ardor of the fans of the singer of bad guy who rushed to their networks to insult the young man. Faced with the surge of hatred, Matthew could not remain without reaction and outbid. “The fact that thousands of people take the time in their day to write the most hateful things about someone they will never meet in their life is the cowardest thing you can do. Live your own life” he published, desperate in front of the stupidity of some internet users.

Matthew is known to the public for numerous appearances in horror films or in short films. His relationship with the beautiful singer had been revealed in Santa Barbara where the two lovebirds had been seen on the terrace of a café. At this time Billie had just broken up with brandon adams, a decision she had absolutely no regrets because the couple was facing serious problems, as she later revealed. “I was not happy. I didn’t want the same things he did and I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t think we should be in a relationship where the things you care about don’t matter to the person you love. There was just a lack of effort” dshe said in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. We now wish the singer to find a shoe that fits!