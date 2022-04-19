Billie Eilish breaks an incredible record during the Coachella festival!

Billie Eilish is once again very strong. And for good reason, she manages to break an incredible record during Coachella 2022.

Everything seems to succeed with the famous Billie Eilish. Moreover, she even manages to break a record at Coachella 2022. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish makes a splash

Billie Eilish has been in the spotlight lately. And for good reason, the young woman is wildly successful. She then continues the appearances and keeps getting noticed. To the delight of his fans.

It must be said that Billie Eilish can count on the support of these. Always very loyal, they constantly encourage him in his projects. Thus, when she undertakes something, then it is a great success. Not bad !

But at the moment, the singer seems to be working hard. And yes, she managed to be selected for the Oscars 2022. Indeed, the singer performed with Beyoncé during the ceremony. Pretty good, no?

But that’s not all. And for good reason, Billie Eilish also caused a sensation during the Kid’s Choice Awards. In effect, the singer won two awards during the event. Moreover, Olivia Rodriguez was also unanimous. Something to delight their fans.

Faced with such success, Billie Eilish seems to want to continue on this same path. Indeed, the young woman continues to stand out. Moreover, she even manages to beat a new record. And this time it’s at Coachella. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer breaks a record at Coachella

This year, Billie Eilish seems in better shape than ever. In effect, 2022 might just be his year. She then chained the successes and continues to be unanimous. In short, it’s a real box full. Something to impress a lot of people.

By the way, Billie Eilish comes from break an Oscar record. Indeed, the singer becomes the youngest artist to win three awards for a single title.

But record level, the young woman does not intend to stop there. And for good reason, she wins a new title for her presence at Coachella 2022. And for good reason, on April 16, 2022, the latter became the youngest headliner of the festival. Yes, just that!

It must be said that from the top of her 20 years, Billie Eilish has accomplished great things. Besides, her performance at Coachella left no one indifferent. Indeed, she stands out as one of the most acclaimed stars by the public. Yes, the latter was once again able to count on the support of her fans.

After her performance, the pretty brunette took time to thank the spectators. She then returned to her impressive rise in the world of music. Indeed, she then confided: “It’s so weird. I shouldn’t be headlining ! It’s been three years man! »

One thing is certain, Billie Eilish has not finished getting noticed. Plain of ambition, it is likely to be very strong. His loyal fans just have to be ready. But what will be his next record? To be continued.

Credit photo: Ruymen Jim/UPI/ABACA