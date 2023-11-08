Billie Eilish breaks silence after ridiculous comparisons to her colorful hair. english movie news

The 21-year-old singer hinted in a now-deleted Instagram Story that she doesn’t add green and yellow colors to her hair.

In the story, which was later reposted by Instagram account @popfactions on Monday (November 6), she re-shared an Instagram post about the debut of her hairstyle.

A little below that, she wrote, “You guys are just talking nonsense,” adding a skull emoji, according to the report.

billy The comment came after X account handler @goldeilishgirl uploaded an edited photo of the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker’s hair via X.

In the picture, she was wearing a white and blue get-up and was showing off her colored hair while sitting on a chair.

In the snap, Billie’s hair was mostly black.

However, a large portion of the top of her hair was dyed green and yellow, covering her red hair.

Furthermore, the green and yellow hair formed a circular shape.

Along with the photo, the account handler wrote in the tweet, “ Billie Eilish is adding green, red and yellow heart emojis via Instagram Stories.

The edited photo was immediately criticized.

In the reply section of the tweet, a comment read, “Please delete this, you are making everyone believe it is real,” adding a crying face emoji.

In return, the account operator simply wrote, “That’s the intention.”

Meanwhile, many X users compared the hair to several weather-related objects, including “ Accuetu ,

One user jokingly said, ‘Gambhir Thunderstorm “A warning is in effect for surrounding counties.”

Another joined in, saying, “This is what Yellowstone National Park is giving away.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote, “A sun cone flew into his head very hard.”

Meanwhile, a fourth asked, “Why did he have a hurricane radar on his head? (sic).”

