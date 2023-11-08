Billie Eilish breaks silence after ridiculous comparisons to her colorful hair. english movie news

The 21-year-old singer hinted in a now-deleted Instagram Story that she doesn’t add green and yellow colors to her hair.
In the story, which was later reposted by Instagram account @popfactions on Monday (November 6), she re-shared an Instagram post about the debut of her hairstyle.
A little below that, she wrote, “You guys are just talking nonsense,” adding a skull emoji, according to the report.
billyThe comment came after X account handler @goldeilishgirl uploaded an edited photo of the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker’s hair via X.
In the picture, she was wearing a white and blue get-up and was showing off her colored hair while sitting on a chair.
In the snap, Billie’s hair was mostly black.
However, a large portion of the top of her hair was dyed green and yellow, covering her red hair.
Furthermore, the green and yellow hair formed a circular shape.
Along with the photo, the account handler wrote in the tweet, “Billie Eilish is adding green, red and yellow heart emojis via Instagram Stories.
The edited photo was immediately criticized.
In the reply section of the tweet, a comment read, “Please delete this, you are making everyone believe it is real,” adding a crying face emoji.
In return, the account operator simply wrote, “That’s the intention.”
Meanwhile, many X users compared the hair to several weather-related objects, including “Accuetu,
One user jokingly said, ‘Gambhir Thunderstorm “A warning is in effect for surrounding counties.”
Another joined in, saying, “This is what Yellowstone National Park is giving away.”
Meanwhile, a third wrote, “A sun cone flew into his head very hard.”
Meanwhile, a fourth asked, “Why did he have a hurricane radar on his head? (sic).”
In the story, which was later reposted by Instagram account @popfactions on Monday (November 6), she re-shared an Instagram post about the debut of her hairstyle.
A little below that, she wrote, “You guys are just talking nonsense,” adding a skull emoji, according to the report.
billyThe comment came after X account handler @goldeilishgirl uploaded an edited photo of the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker’s hair via X.
In the picture, she was wearing a white and blue get-up and was showing off her colored hair while sitting on a chair.
In the snap, Billie’s hair was mostly black.
However, a large portion of the top of her hair was dyed green and yellow, covering her red hair.
Furthermore, the green and yellow hair formed a circular shape.
Along with the photo, the account handler wrote in the tweet, “Billie Eilish is adding green, red and yellow heart emojis via Instagram Stories.
The edited photo was immediately criticized.
In the reply section of the tweet, a comment read, “Please delete this, you are making everyone believe it is real,” adding a crying face emoji.
In return, the account operator simply wrote, “That’s the intention.”
Meanwhile, many X users compared the hair to several weather-related objects, including “Accuetu,
One user jokingly said, ‘Gambhir Thunderstorm “A warning is in effect for surrounding counties.”
Another joined in, saying, “This is what Yellowstone National Park is giving away.”
Meanwhile, a third wrote, “A sun cone flew into his head very hard.”
Meanwhile, a fourth asked, “Why did he have a hurricane radar on his head? (sic).”
(TagstoTranslate)Thunderstorm(T)Instagram(T)Billie Eilish(T)Billie(T)AccuWeather