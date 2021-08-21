Billie Eilish calls celebrities who deny plastic surgery

Looking for more celebrity news and entertainment? Participation Yahoo Lifestyle Canada the news!

Billie Eilish responds to celebrities who deny the existence of plastic sugars. Photo via @billieeilish Instagram

Billie Eilish Calls celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery but claim they didn’t.

In a recent interview with guardianThe 19-year-old singer took on the lyrics of her latest song “OverHeated” by questioning those who were attacked.

The text reads: “All these other inanimate objects are none of my business / But don’t you get bored / Bussin for photos with that plastic body? Oh friend ”.

According to Eilish, the song was aimed at people who perpetuate “out of reach” beauty standards.

“It’s okay to get the job done: do this, do that, do whatever makes you happy. It’s only when you deny it and say, ‘Oh, I got all of this on my own, and if you try harder, you can have it.’ ”It literally pisses me off,” she explained. “It’s a shame that young women – and even boys – see it.”

The Grammy-winning singer admitted that in the past she has found herself comparing her looks to other women on social media who have undergone plastic surgery.

Billie Eilish says her new album has its problems with celebrities promoting “out of reach” beauty standards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmayer / Getty Images for Spotify)

He said, “I see people on the Internet, they look like I’ve never looked at them.” I continued. “And immediately I was like, ‘Oh my God, what do they look like?’ I know the ins and outs of this industry, what people actually use in images, and I know that what looks real can be fake. However, I still see it and say, ‘Oh my God, that’ makes me feel really bad. “

Eilish said that although she is “very confident” in her personality and “happy” with her life, she is still not happy with her body. The singer said being in the public eye wasn’t helpful in improving how she physically feels about herself.

“I have such a terrible relationship with my body,” she said. “How would you not believe it, so I just have to unplug … and then you get a photo of the paparazzi when you run to the door and wear something, and you didn’t know the photo was taken, and you just look like you look, and everyone says, ‘” fat ! “

Billie Eilish’s latest album includes a song written in her frustration by beauty standards “Out of reach”. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Recording Academy)

The Bad Guy singer doubled down by adding that society’s fascination with bodies is unwarranted in the first place.

“We just need the bodies to eat, walk around and shit,” he said stressed. “We just need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anyone even cares about bodies. Like, why? Why are we interested? You know, when do you really think about it? “

