Billie Eilish calls on her fans to vote in the US elections in November

American singer Billie Eilish wants to encourage young people to vote in the midterm elections scheduled for November 8, 2022. These elections will renew part of Congress and will therefore be decisive for the rest of the term of Democrat Joe Biden.









The artist therefore joins forces with the HeadCount foundation, which encourages voters to register: each fan who checks their status on the electoral lists via the HeadCount site will participate in a draw. The key is a trip to see Billie Eilish on tour in New Zealand and Australia.

“Not voting is not an option”

” I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to turn out and make their voices heard in these midterm elections.she said in a statement relayed by Rolling Stone. With what is happening in our country, we need to go to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not voting is not an option. »



















Billie Eilish had already done a bit of politics in 2020 by calling on her fans not to vote for Donald Trump.











