News

Billie Eilish, change of look for the singer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The voice of Therefore I Am, born in 2001, shared a photo on Instagram, obtaining more than sixteen million likes

The very young singer surprised everyone by showing the new look with a shot published on the Instagram profile that matters over seventy-eight million followers who follow his life between music, red carpet, backstage and photo shoots.

Billie Eilish, the photo on Instagram

deepening



Grammy Awards 2021: from Beyoncé to Billie Eilish, here are all the winners

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, this is the name in the registry office, she is one of the most loved and influential artists in the world. Over the years the voice of bad guy it has gained popularity and appreciation by establishing itself as the absolute protagonist in the world of seven notes. Parallel to the career that brought her to the top of the charts, Billie Eilish has established herself as a style icon with refined and original looks.

Now, singer (PHOTO) has won attention for the original style shown in one shot. In fact, Billie Eilish has decided to go for blonde hair. The post immediately won over the fans so much that it currently counts over sixteen million likes.

Billie Eilish, Grammy Awards wins

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

Grammy Awards 2021, Beyoncé makes history, to Billie Eilish the top prize

Billie Eilish, class 2001, has just returned from a great success at the sixty-third edition of Grammy Awards. In fact, the singer turned out to be among the great protagonists of the evening triumphing in two categories: Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted and Best Song Written for Visual Media for No Time to Die.

Billie Eilish, the success of Therefore I Am

deepening



Billie Eilish, the backstage of the Therefore I Am video clip

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish continues to string one hit after another, her latest single Therefore I Am it climbed the charts and even went platinum in the UK for selling more than 200,000 copies.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
920
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
916
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
635
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
503
News

Cinema, all films out in October
410
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
346
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
311
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top