Billie Eilish confesses: “No embarrassment with Prince William and Kate Middleton”

The singer admitted not following protocol at the premiere of “No Time to Die” in London

She had been given a “long list” of rules to keep in mind when meeting the British royals, butthe. To confess it was the same singer of “Ocean Eyes”, guest at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Billie Eilish told some details of the meeting with the prince William And Kate Middleton at the premiere of “No Time to Die“, Last movie on 007, which took place at the end of September in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were too relaxed to deal with formalities, explained the singer. “I tried to follow them (the rules, ed). I was thinking about it. They were so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them, ”said the 19-year-old American singer-songwriter who plays the film’s soundtrack.

Billie Eilish: “Incredible” encounter with British royalty

Eilish added that meet William And Kate has been “incredible“. “They were a lot flattering and they had many questions for me, ”he said. “They were simply friendly, funny And sweets. I can’t complain, ”added the cantate, who with his brother Finneas O’Connell signed the original song for the film.

Billie Eilish was photographed with the royal couple at the film’s premiere, as well as talking to the prince Carlo, also present on the red carpet together with Camilla. The Grammy winner wore a sparkling black suit for the occasion.

