Billie Eilish confides in her desire to be a mother

In an interview with the “Sunday Times”, Billie Eilish opened up about her deep desire to become a mother.

Billie Eilish always knew she wanted to be a mother one day. In a recent interview with the ‘Sunday Times’, the singer admitted that she would ‘rather die’ than never have children. “I need it,” she said before adding, however, that she “dreads” the difficulty of raising and educating children. “The older I get, the more I experiment with things, I just think to myself, what am I going to do when my child thinks it’s the right thing to do and I don’t agree! Well they won’t listen to me,” the “No Time To Die” singer explained.

Read also >> Swift, Eilish, Spears… Five millennial icons on the couch

Mother at all costs

The artist, suffering from Tourette’s syndrome, then let it be known that she had reached a stage in her life where she felt “much more solid in who [elle est] “. “I feel different now, like I’m desirable,” she said. I feel like I can be as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want to be. In an interview given to “The Guardian”, in 2021, the singer confided in her relationship to her body and the effect of social networks on this perception. If she had declared to be confident in who she was and that she was very happy in her life, Billie Eilish had clarified that she was not…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

VIDEO – Billie Eilish used a lookalike to go unnoticed at Coachella

Read also