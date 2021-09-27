Billie Eilish, confirmation arrives: second album is ‘Happier than Ever’

‘Happier than ever’, reads the title of his second album: Billie Eilish, 19, has every reason. She is among the youngest American artists to have collected awards, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, two MTV European Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and a Nrj Music Award. Without forgetting that, together with Adele, also very young at the time, had the privilege of recording the musical theme for one of the chapters of the saga dedicated to James Bond, that No Time to Die several times postponed due to coronavirus.

Billie Eilish: “Here’s how I made ‘No Time to Die’, the theme for the new James Bond” by Valeria Rusconi 21 December 2020





Only some time ago the singer-songwriter, guest of the Late Show conducted by Stephen Colbert, revealed that he had composed a new record during the lockdown, the result of the first long period of absence from live since he started his career in 2016. “I don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album itself, if had it not been for Covid-19; this does not at all mean that it all depends on the virus, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you are different. That’s it. So, I have to thank the pandemic for that, “he had explained.

Billie Eilish, new album during the lockdown: “Without Covid maybe I wouldn’t have recorded it” by Giovanni Gagliardi Loading... Advertisements February 24, 2021





Now that work, the second after the planetary success of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, published in 2018, also has a title, Happier than Ever, and a release date, July 30: “It’s the favorite thing I’ve created and I’m so excited and nervous and IMPATIENT for you to hear it,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “I can’t even tell you. I have never felt so much love for a project as for this one. I hope you can feel what I feel.”

But that’s not all: the singer also announced that on April 29, at 6 pm (Italian time), she will broadcast the first extract from Happier than Ever. The record, written with his now ‘official’ collaborator, his brother Finneas, contains 16 tracks, including some tracks already released as singles, Therefore I Am And My Future.

The complete tracklist

Getting Older

I Didn’t Change My Number

Billie Bossa Nova

My Future

Oxytocin

GOLDWING

Lost Cause

Halley’s Comet

Not My Responsibility

OverHeated

Everybody Dies

Your Power

NDA

Therefore I Am

Happier than Ever

Evil Fantasy