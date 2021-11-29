Billie Eilish convinces de la Renta to give up on furs

A talented and very original American pop star convinced the Oscar de la Renta brand (founded by the Dominican naturalized American designer who died in 2014) to do without furs. Billie Eilish, 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles at the top of the charts around the globe, has persuaded the creative directors of the house Fernandono Garcia and Laura Kim to stop using animal furs in the next collections. Eilish, a staunch vegan and animal rights activist, made the two designers change their minds at the Met Gala, during which she wore a dress from the fashion house.

Billie: I am honored to have contributed to this decision

“It was an honor to wear this dress, knowing that Oscar de la Renta will go completely fur-free through a change that will impact the common good, not only for animals but also for our planet and the environment. I am honored to have been a stimulus and to have been heard on this topic, all designers should do the same ”, Eilish commented on CNN microphones.

Israel is the first country in the world to say no to furs

And while the news arrives that Israel is the first country in the world to have banned the sale of furs, with the exception of the “shtreimel”, the traditional headdresses worn by ultra-Orthodox Jews, it can be said that Oscar de la Renta is in good shape. company. In recent years, more and more excellent fashion houses have decided to do without animal furs, from Gucci to Prada through Versace, Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and many more.

Andrea Malavolti