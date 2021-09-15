Billie Eilish convinces Oscar de la Renta to say goodbye to furs



September 15, 2021 by Editorial staff



A pop star convinced Oscar de la Renta to do without furs. Billie Eilish, a 19-year-old American star at the top of the world charts, persuaded the creative directors Fernando Garcia And Laura Kim to stop using animal furs in future collections. Eilish, a staunch vegan and animal rights activist, motivated the two designers at the Met Gala, during which she wore a dress by the brand. “It was an honor to wear this dress, knowing that Oscar de la Renta will go completely fur-free through a change that will impact the common good, not only for animals but also for our planet and the environment. I am honored to have been a stimulus and to have been heard on this topic, all designers should do the same “, Eilish told Cnn.

Oscar de la Renta is in good company. In recent years, more and more luxury houses have chosen to do without furs animals, from Gucci to Prada passing through Versace, Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga And Alexander McQueen, just to name a few.









