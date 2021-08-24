Billie Eilish cuts her hair and switches to blonde bob (like mom)

A new cut, at the end of the holidays, shown on social networks. Billie Eilish said trend. The latest transformation is a short bob with a rounded bangs, to abandon the bombshell look chosen for the launch of the album «Happier Than Ever».

The nineteen year old singer of Bad Guy shared her new cut on Instagram and fans went crazy.

The revelation took place with Instagram Stories in which the star also added some photos of the mother with very blond hair and with the same haircut, saying that she would be the inspiration for his makeover.

On social media he wrote the comment «Like my mama». A style very similar to that of Debbie Harry, lead singer of the band Blondie, of the New York punk rock scene in the 1980s.

Billie Eilish said goodbye to her long blonde hair that marked the launch of an album, a style that had made noise and to which she had passed with difficulty, it had taken six weeks to get rid of that two-tone lime green and black ink that had defined the first part of his career as a rebellious and unconventional teenage singer. And in the meantime, for public releases she had had to wear a wig so as not to reveal the various stages of transition to blond.

New cut and one more twist, Billie?