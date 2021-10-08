Billie Eilish, death threats. Requested a restraining order for an alleged stalker

She would have been “emotionally hurt” as well as frightened for the safety of herself and her family. According to some documents held by the US television broadcaster NBC News, this is what is reported by a complaint filed by the singer Billie Eilish towards an alleged stalker who is reportedly stationed in the area surrounding his home in Los Angeles, sending out “extremely disturbing” messages containing death threats.

The Los Angeles judge would therefore have granted a temporary restraining order against the man accused of molestation, John Matthews Hearle, 23, who camped outside a school located across the street from Eilish’s home. he would often watch in and out, repeating incomprehensible things with “a low, disturbing voice”.

“I no longer feel safe when I leave the house and exercise in my neighborhood, as he may try to approach and injure me,” Eilish said in the complaint. “Every time I see him I just want to scream.”

According to the 19-year-old pop star, Hearle allegedly made disconcerting gestures, including “throat slitting” while Eilish was parking her car in the driveway.. On another occasion, the man would have sent her a letter, in which he writes: “You cannot get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.” And adding: «You will die. And do you know what you are dying for? ‘

The court ordered Hearle to stay away from Eilish, her family and their Los Angeles properties. The restrictive measure will expire on March 4th, the same day on which the hearing in this regard was set.

This isn’t the first time the 2020 Grammy Award-winning artist has applied for a restraining order. Last May, he had already secured a temporary one against Prenell Rousseau, a 24-year-old man who would show up at his parents’ home seven times, TMZ reported.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Billie Eilish, inside this body

READ ALSO

Billie Eilish (again) victim of body shaming: the fan revolt

READ ALSO

Billie Eilish in Milan: «I don’t try to be different. I am”