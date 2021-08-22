Friday 6 August 2021 – 18:26

Billie Eilish debuts in 1st position in the Italian ranking

With the new album “Happier than ever”

Milan, 6 Aug. (askanews) – Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier than ever” debuts at the top of the official Italian chart both in the album and vinyl section.



An extraordinary result for this young artist who has received for this new work a long list of awards from both the public and critics, which are added to the awards obtained in the world in a few years including 7 Grammy Awards.





Furthermore, since last October, an international artist had not reached the top of the Italian ranking (the last one was Bruce Springsteeen).The album, the most anticipated of the year which had set a record even before being released (with the largest number of pre-add on Apple Music ever) was anticipated by the singles released this year “Your Power”, as well as 91 million views and 150 million streams on Spotify alone and a top 10 debut on the American Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Lost Cause”, and the latest, “NDA”.Billie directed the video clips of all these videos including the last one just published “Happier than ever” demonstrating how her artistic coherence cannot fail to contemplate a coherence between image and songs (as evidenced by the Prime Day Show with Billie Eilish available on Amazon Prime).Very popular on social media (over 79.5 million people on Instagram alone), the Californian artist has entirely written and produced the album together with his brother Finneas in Los Angeles, as for all the previous songs and the previous album.The disc contains 16 tracks including the singles released last year “Therefore I Am” (Platinum certified in Italy) and “my future” and it was Billie herself who talked about them in a long online interview on Vevo (https: // youtu. be / uItbMBBHFmo).

Billie Eilish at just 19 is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century.





