Billie Eilish debuts in first place in the Italian ranking. The last international artist was Springsteen

Happier than ever, the new album by Billie Eilish, debuts in first place in the official Italian ranking both in the albums and vinyls section. Billie Eilish’s second studio album, released on July 30, has achieved a record that no other international artist has reached since last October, the latest was Bruce Springsteeen with Letter to you.

Creative and free, Billie Eilish has grown up and doesn’t hide anymore by Ernesto Assante July 29, 2021





Stay second Rkomi with Taxi Driver, in front of Maneskin, who earn a position with Theater of Wrath – Vol. I. (and their duet with Iggy Pop). He gets off the podium Saint John, now fourth with the work of the same name. They follow, down a step, Madame with the album that bears his name e Fred De Palma with Unique. Seventh Keta Music vol. 3, the new mixtape from Emis Killa, third chapter of the saga that marked some of the main stages in the rapper’s career, who was first last week.

Loses a position Aka 7Even with the album of the same name, now eighth. Stay ninth Boomdabash with Don’t worry best of, while the compilation closes the top ten Power hits summer 2021 (RTL 102.5), another new entry of the week.

Unchanged the top of the ranking of the most downloaded singles, again led by Blanco & Sfera Ebbasta with You drive Me crazy, completely revolutionized, however, that of vinyls: in the lead the hip hop of Milan Soprano from Don Joe, then i Litfiba (Pirate), Franco Battiato (On the ropes of Aries) and the eternals Paul McCartney And Pink Floyd.

This is the Fimi-Gfk ranking of the best-selling albums of the week from 23 to 29 July:

1) HAPPIER THAN EVER, BILLIE ELISH (VIRGIN-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) TAXI DRIVER, RKOMI (ISLAND-UNIVERSAL MUSIC) 3) THEATER OF IRA – VOL. I, MANESKIN (EPIC-SONY MUSIC) 4) SANGIOVANNI, SANGIOVANNI (SUGAR-UNIVERSAL MUSIC) 5) MADAME, MADAME (SUGAR -UNIVERSAL MUSIC) 6) UNICO, FRED DE PALMA (WM ITALY- WARNER MUSIC) 7) KETA MUSIC VOL . 3, EMIS KILLA (EPIC-SONY MUSIC) 8) AKA 7EVEN, AKA 7EVEN (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC) 9) DON’T WORRY BEST OF, BOOMDABASH (POLYDOR UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

10) POWER HITS SUMMER 2021 (RTL 102.5), VARIOUS ARTISTS (SONY MUSIC COMPILATIONS-SONY MUSIC)

Here is the ranking of the most downloaded singles:

1) YOU MAKE ME MAD BLANCO & SFERA EBBASTA (ISLAND- UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) MILLE, FEDEZ, ACHILLE LAURO & ORIETTA BERTI (SONY / WARNER -SONY MUSIC)

3) MALIBU, SANGIOVANNI (SUGAR-UNIVERSAL MUSIC) 4) MAKUMBA, NOEMI & CARL BRAVE (COLUMBIA-SONY MUSIC) 5) A SUDDEN KISS, ROCCO HUNT & ANA MENA (EPIC- SONY MUSIC)

Finally the ranking of the vinyls:

1) HAPPIER THAN EVER, BILLIE ELISH (VIRGIN-UNIVERSAL MUSIC)

2) HEROES – A TRIBUTE TO DAVID BOWIE, PAOLO FRESU (TUK MUSIC-BELIEVE)

3) WELCOME 2 AMERICA, PRINCE (LEGACY RECORDINGS- SONY MUSIC)

4) THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON, PINK FLOYD (PARLOPHONE-WARNER MUSIC)

5) FINE LINE, HARRY STYLES (COLUMBIA-SONY)