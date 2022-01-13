Billie Eilish defended Charlie Puth, who was targeted by Benny Blanco on TikTok

Billie Eilish has something to say to Benny Blanco after seeing his TikToks where he talks about Charlie Puth.

Here is a recap: for months now, the producer and DJ whose real name is Benjamin Levin is posting videos in which he targets the singer, making fun of his voice or his hair and intimidating “shut up“.

Last November, Charlie Puth referred to the situation in a TikTok: “I don’t know exactly why you’ve been so mean to me for the past couple of months, but that hurts my feelings. I don’t know where all this comes from” He said.

Blanco replied by increasing the dose: “I know why I make these videos, because you’re a loser, Puth. Look at you: You sit in a room all day doing TikTok … Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you have a wig. Go cut them“.

Fast forward to now, Billie Eilish entered the conversation with a TikTok that takes up the one mentioned above by Benny Blanco and continues with the singer saying: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing, literally the same thing“.

Charlie Puth commented writing: “Thank you“.

It is not known, for now, what happened between the two artists, who in the past have also worked together. What is sure is that Billie Eilish doesn’t send her words when she sees something she doesn’t like!

