Billie Eilish drives fans crazy by announcing the new single

Billie Eilish is one of the few artists whose announcement of a new song can become a coincidence. The singer has announced that she will soon release a new song from her upcoming album “Happier than Ever” next week, which will be released on July 30th, as announced in recent weeks. She told fans this, as usual, with a story on her Instagram page in which she posted a short video in which she is seen in a close-up while looking at an unidentified point, blonde as we have come to know her in the latter. weeks and the inscription: “A new song will be released next week”.

Billie Eilish’s new single

Confirming also comes a tweet from Finneas, the brother, producer and co-author of Eilish’s songs, who also confirmed on Instagram the arrival of a new song that follows the releases of “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” and more. recently “Your Power”, which gave a taste of what will be the follow-up to the debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. In a very short time, the announcement of the release of the new single led fans to send “Billie is coming” (Billie is coming) in trend on twitter, tweeting about what will be the return, in fact, of the singer and now the curiosity is on which of the thirteen remaining songs will be the song chosen by the singer to get even closer to the release.

Billie Eilish’s world tour

In recent days, the singer has also announced the new tour which will start in February 2022. the “Happyer than ever, the QWorld Tour” will bring the singer again to tread the stages of both the United States and Europe, even if for the moment they are not scheduled Italian dates (the singer will be in the UK, Holland, Germany, France, Belgium and Switzerland for now). The tour will kick off precisely on February 3, 2022 from New Orleans and then continue with 32 dates in North America and another 18 in European arenas starting June 3.

The success of “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, The singer’s first and, to date, only album has given her not only fame and popularity but a credit that has led her to be one of the biggest pop stars of these years. An anti-pop star, actually, far from those glitter that usually accompanies the cliché of pop, redefining a bit the style, themes and general imagery of chart pop. In a very short time, with a few singles and an album not yet released she had managed to catalyze all the attention on herself, then the album was the culmination, even leading her to be chosen to write the main song of the new James Bond.