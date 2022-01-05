News

Billie Eilish dyed her hair red before turning brown (see photo)

Apparently Billie Eilish had tried a new look before dyeing her hair dark brown. On Monday, January 3, the singer used her Instagram profile to tell followers to name any date and would post a photo or video of her life on that date. When asked to post something on November 22, Eilish revealed that she dyed her hair red.

“I lost my blonde look and went red for a week hehe,” Eilish captioned in a video where she dried her freshly dyed red hair. The 20-year-old later posted a photo with her hair color when a follower asked her to post a November 23 photo.

On December 2, the Grammy Award winner posted a photo in which her hair features a brown hue. “You miss me?” Eilish wrote in the photo that she posed with her dark brown hair while wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt.

Eilish is running for seven Grammy Awards in the 64th edition of the ceremony; received nominations in the album of the year categories and best vocal pop album for his second album, Happier Than Ever, while his documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles earned a nomination for Best Music Film. The album’s title track also garnered a record and song of the year nomination, best music video and solo pop performance.

The Recording Academy may postpone the 64th Grammy Awards due to the Omicron variant.


