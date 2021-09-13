Billie Eilish: everything you need to know about her new album Happier Than Ever

After his cover story for the UK edition of Vogue almost collapsed the network, there is a certain frenzy around the anticipations of the new album by Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever.

Eilish’s second studio album comes after her stratospheric 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, winner of five Grammy Awards. Since then, Eilish has spared no effort: the Apple TV + documentary was released in February, The World’s A Little Blurry, and in March he won two Grammys, one for the 2019 single Everything I Wanted and the other for his song for the next James Bond soundtrack, No Time To Die.

Craig McDean for British Vogue

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old superstar’s album will win more awards, accolades and acclaim. With an abundance of news on Happier Than Ever that pervade the net, Vogue it goes under trying to put together and verify everything we know so far of Eilish’s highly anticipated second album, which will be, we are sure, the most important album of 2021.

Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30th

Eilish’s second album comes just two years and four months after its debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The day chosen is also noteworthy for the birthdays of writer Emily Bronte (1818), singer Kate Bush (1958) and actress Lisa Kudrow (1963). Of course these are all good clues… July is also a hot month for many countries around the globe, so it’s possible that Eilish, just like Megan Thee Stallion, just wants to have a Hot Girl Summer. Well, honestly, who wouldn’t want that?

There are 16 songs on the album

The titles of the pieces suggest that Eilish will talk about how life has changed – Getting Older – while maintaining his self-awareness (I Didn’t Change My Number). The third track suggests that perhaps it will veer into uncharted territory: Billie Bossa Nova it could be his moment João Gilberto. Other interesting titles include Oxytocin (the hormone associated with love), Halley’s Comet (we shouldn’t see it again until 2061) e NDA where, who knows, maybe Eilish will reveal heaps of celebrity secrets.

It will all be fabulous Billie

The album cover, with Eilish crying in a brand new blonde hair, is the work of photographer Kelia Anne MacCluskey, and is perfectly in contrast with the title of the album. Like all of Eilish’s creative endeavors, nothing can be expected to be as it seems.

The first singles, Your Power, it’s a raw look at all forms of abuse

The video clip set in the desert, directed by the star herself, was released on April 29 and amassed more than 50 million views in a single week. The record talks about responsibility, vulnerability, and the many ways in which power can be manipulative. “It’s one of my favorite songs out of all the ones I’ve written. She is so close to my heart that letting her out makes me feel very vulnerable. It speaks of many different situations that we have all experienced or witnessed. I hope it can inspire a change. Try not to abuse your power, ”Eilish said of the song via Instagram.

It doesn’t talk about anyone specifically

Fans have speculated that something in the single hinted at the singer’s terminated relationship with Brandon Quention ‘Q’ Adams – featured in the Eilish documentary mentioned above – but, in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, she insisted on made that words like ‘You might not wanna lose your power / But having it’s so strange‘are universal.

The album will be available in various formats

For the collectors among us, this is a dream. In addition to being available on vinyl, CD and cassette, Happier Than Ever it will also be in various colors: pink and brown for the cassettes and brown, dull blue, yellowish, golden yellow and gray for the vinyl fans.