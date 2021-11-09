Billie Eilish explained how Justin Bieber helps her manage fame

News

From idol to mentor: Justin Bieber is always ready to advise Billie Eilish!

Most likely you already know how much the singer of Happier Than Ever be a colleague’s fan of Peaches, as she has often described her being a belieber, but since they met at Coachella in 2019 and collaborated on the remix of Bad Guy, Justin has also become something of a guide.

“He it’s the sweetest ever – explained the 19 year old in an “interview on SiriusXM – I love it. He is a good friend of mine“.

She then recounted how Justin Bieber often keeps in touch with her, especially for make all his experience available when it comes to notoriety:

He it was so helpful to me, in reference to managing fame. He calls me sometimes and tells me things that they make me feel heard, that they make me feel that there is someone else out there going through the same things. It’s really nice to have it“.

In the past, Justin Bieber had talked about the wanting “to protect Billie Eilish: “If you ever need me, I’ll be here for you – he had said to Beats 1 – I want to protect her (…) I don’t want any of what I’ve been through to go through, I do not wish it to anyone. If you ever need me, a phone call will suffice“.

We now know that he has kept and continues to keep his word!

