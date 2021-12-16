Billie Eilish explained what it really is like to attend the Met Gala

If, like us, you are an incurable fashionista you probably dream of participating once in a lifetime at Met Gala, but let’s be realists, receiving an invitation from Anna Wintour is a “somewhat improbable hypothesis. But we can at least be content with knowing what the atmosphere is like at the fashion Oscars: Billie Eilish attended her first Met Gala last September and now she has revealed what the event really is inside.

If you don’t know, the Met Gala is the most important annual fashion event attended by the biggest Serie A stars in the world dressed in the most dazzling outfits of the season. Billie was one of the co-chairs of the 2021 edition and she looked fabulous in her tulle dress nude created especially for the musician by Oscar de la Renta.

During a recent appearance at the The Howard Stern Show, the nineteen year old said that the Met Gala “it’s crazy, it’s famous people making famous people. This is what it is. “

“You know what, the main thing that made me think or feel that night was how famous people are literally nobody “, has continued. “Just random people, and it’s so weird. I was like, ‘wow, all these people they are like people who are in class with you‘and you think this person is a little annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everyone is just, like, embarrassed and unsure of what they are doing and saying. “

He then concluded: “It was great though. It was just beautiful in there. “

So, from what we can deduce from Billie’s words, the Met Gala is basically like the end-of-year school party, only they’re all dressed in couture clothes.

In this video you can review all look exaggerated of Met Gala 2021:

ph. getty images