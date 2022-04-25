Billie Eilish Faces Plants Before ‘Getting Older’ Performance at Coachella E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billie Eilish was distraught during her performance at Coachella on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old pop star took a fall during her headlining performance on the second weekend of Coachella. As Eilish prepared to perform her hit song, “Getting Older,” she fell straight into her face.

“I just ate shit,” Billie shouted, documented by social media videos. “Ouch! Guys, I just ate a– here.”

Eilish was uninjured during her fall, citing that she “tripped on the fucking fire thing”.

After her performance, the star shared with the crowd what happened. “It was pitch dark,” she said in the video. “See that square? This fucking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell on my face.”

The crowd immediately rushed to Eilish’s defense, shouting “Fk the square” at the singer. Eilish turned the chant into a joke, repeating the phrase and laughing on stage.

After performing “Your Power” with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish joked with her fans about the destination of the now empty seat next to her.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who is it for ? Eilish asked the audience. She then introduced her guest performer, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams.

“This is my first Coachella, whoa,” Williams said as the duo sat down. “Thank you for sharing this with me. That’s crazy !”

The two performed a duet of Paramore’s hit song “Misery Business”. After the performance, Eilish shouted to the crowd, “Oh my goddamn god,” she said as Williams left the stage. “Absolutely, what could be cooler than that? I am very serious.”

Williams wasn’t done making her Coachella debut as she returned to the stage later in Eilish’s set to perform “Happier Than Ever” alongside her.

The Friday night headliner was Harry Styles and for weekend two the singer made Lizzo his surprise guest. Sunday night’s main performance will be Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, who replaced Kanye West after he withdrew from the festival earlier this month.

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as a performer before the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were due to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday night schedule, along with The Weeknd.

West and Eilish have had their own share of disagreements over the past few months.

The feud began when Eilish stopped a concert in February when she saw a fan in the audience who needed medical attention.

“We take care of our people,” the singer said in a video shared by a viewer of the Atlanta show. “I’m waiting for people to be fine, until I continue.”

West, 44, took it upon himself to reach out to Eilish on Instagram to tell her she owed Travis Scott an apology. While Eilish made no mention of the “Astroworld” rapper, West seemed to think his helping a distressed fan was an affront to his ex-wife’s little sister’s boyfriend.

“Come on Billie, we love you. Please apologize to Trav and the families of those who lost their lives. No one intended for this to happen,” the “Donda” rapper said. writes on his Instagram page. “Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before playing.”

Eilish responded to West in the comments section of her post: “Literally I never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan.”

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott was dropped from the Coachella 2022 lineup in December. Per TMZ Scott was still in the desert on Coachella’s first weekend and performed at a nearby after party.

