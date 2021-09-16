Billie Eilish, first official book with over 500 photos – Books – Other Proposals

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – BILLIE EILISH BY BILLIE EILISH (RIZZOLI ILLUSTRATI, PP. 336, EUR 24.90).

By Billie Eilish has arrived, the first official book by Billie Eilish, awarded as the best international female artist at the Brit Awards, in bookstores from 11 May 2021 simultaneously worldwide, in Italy for Rizzoli.

“I spent a great deal of time browsing family albums to personally select all the photos in this book. I hope you love him as much as I do,” says Eilish, who became a star with 2015’s single ‘Ocean Eyes’, which has chosen to tell the story through a collection of over 500 “private” images, almost all unpublished. It is a journey through time through images commented by the artist that begins with the home shots of a childhood full of omens and continues today, with the family, on stage, on tour, in streaming. Every new day of music, surrounded by the devoted affection of legions of fans that she reciprocates with equal warmth.

The elegant illustrated volume is a portrait of the artist in which page after page we discover passions and secrets, the daily routine and the association with the brother, the cult of music and dance, unconditional love for family and gratitude. for the crew, all the details that transformed a rebel with an immeasurable musical talent, a feelings activist empathically connected to her generation, into a global icon.