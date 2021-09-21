Billie Eilish for Vogue: 1 million likes in 6 minutes. Its cover breaks all records

Post a photo on social media and get 1 million likes in 6 minutes: a ‘miracle’ of the contemporary era that Billie Eilish managed to realize by appearing on the British Vogue June cover. His social media publication of the cover currently counts 16.3 million hearts, while the same image posted on British Vogue’s Instagram page is the most ‘liked’ in the history of the magazine, a record held so far by the cover with Ariana Grande of 2018. Appreciation is not only on social media: the site of the British edition of Vogue has registered highest traffic ever, and the service was picked up by magazines around the world.

The transformation of Billie Eilish made with and for Vogue, together with a plethora of excellent stylists, has been very popular with web users, and it is the magazine itself that reports all the records in a new dedicated article. The version femme fatal of the artist until today known for her baggy and genderless style, she was so disruptive and appreciated for the message of empowerment, which officially enters the history of costume, fashion journalism, and Instagram. In addition to the snapshot of the cover, it is the image of Billie Eilish wearing an outfit Burberry custom-made to score another record: 21.3 million likes, which officially insert it among the 20 most loved images ever on Instagram, ranking in which four of the images of the service fall in total. Plus, as the photos were revealed, they kept breaking records on their own: the close-up posted a couple of days later counted 1 million likes in less than 5 minutes. But what did I like so much about this cover?

Billie Eilish’s transformation is a message of empowerment

If you are looking for “Billie Eilish“on Google, among the first suggestions and related topics proposed you will see”physicist“. An element that is quite indicative of the media obsession with his body, which the artist has always carefully hidden, camouflaging it under ample and opaque outfits, tired of continuous objectification and tons of body shaming pour them on him because of his not filiform physique. That’s why the new image of the singer, shown to the world by British Vogue, left many in awe: Billie Eilish is immortalized in the more “discovery” and sensual version ever proposed so far, wrapped in tight corsets, exposed lingerie, nude details. Very blond, with a crease reminiscent of the pin-ups of the 50s, Billie Eilish brings her transformation to the stage, showing more skin than it has ever done to date. And covertly discovering that tattoo she had said she had done but refused to show.

A fashion fantasy to show change

The idea came from her, says Vogue: “It’s time for something new”. Called to contribute to this new aesthetic, Gucci, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, the jewel designer Anita Ko (the same one who plated Brooklyn Beckham’s wisdom tooth gold for girlfriend Nicole Peltz). Not that until today the fashion houses had not competed to dress her, but the register was undoubtedly another: maxi shirt, cargo pants, large t-shirts, hats, hoods, gloves, masks. A predilection for the complete-uniform, a particular care for the nails (extra long) and the hair (the iconic fluorescent green roots).

Gender fluid inspiration, elements from the world of skaters and hip hop, a silhouette that made her body inscrutable. Billie Eilish created a style, it represents something new, that has never existed before. She did not get carried away by the fashions of the moment “I am who I am, I am the only person I have to like”, He tells Vogue. Wise words for a nineteen year old who she experienced the cruelest body shaming on her skin: hard to forget the aggression and sexism shown by those who commented on the stolen images of the singer walking around Los Angeles in shorts and a tank top. A horrible page of the social world, of gossip, of the media. And it certainly wasn’t the first time. In the years he learned to respond to haters in the rhymes, becoming a body-positive icon for her generation (although she said she had a complicated relationship with this definition, and didn’t like the idea of ​​being put on a pedestal), but the path was not easy: in a recent interview told of the difficult relationship with his physicality, which has reached the extreme of self-harm. Constantly deal with it gaze of others, with judgment, it’s not easy, especially if you’re little more than a teenager.

But Billie Eilish, who at 19 has already broken all records in the music industry and has a highly anticipated new album coming out, already has a awareness worthy of a mature woman. Which today allows her to discover herself, to play with a new aesthetic, and gives her the confidence to transform herself. She started by dressing baggy out of insecurity, then she transformed this style into something unique, personal, free and now, for fun or who knows, for a new need (“In a way, I feel more woman now”, she explains to Vogue), completely changes skin. Edward Enningful writes of her: “The definition ‘voice of a generation’ is often used, but it is undeniable that Billie Eilish literally is. Disruptive musician, Generation Z priestess, and an artist who has redefined the industry like no other ”.

Social media, where Billie Eilish fans “live”, are a place of polarization, of extreme comments, of easy judgment. This is why, he reflects, he already knows that negative comments will come also for this choice of discovering more inches of skin and abandoning the iconic look we are all used to. “Suddenly, you are a hypocrite because you decide to show more skin, you are easy and you are a XXX. Well, if they are, I’m proud of it. Me and all the girls are. Let’s turn this concept upside down and make it our own. Showing your body or showing your skin shouldn’t take away the respect from you”, Says Billie Eilish in the powerful interview in which she spares no one: men, power relations, social media, fashion expectations, patriarchal standards of beauty. “I can do what I want. You have to do what makes you feel good: if it makes you feel good having surgery, do it. If you want to wear a dress you’re ‘too big’ for, go for it. If you feel you are fine, you are fine. ” A message that, evidently, really liked so many people.