Billie Eilish: formidable twenty years – D.it Repubblica

Billie Eilish turns 20 (December 18), and greets teenagers as the undisputed symbol of her generation. Music, fashion, social networks: Eilish has already lived more than one life, interpreting and sometimes anticipating the spirit of the times. What follows in the next few lines is a sort of Billie-billing: a synthesis of this first twenty years, designed to try to tell it to those who (quite legitimately) may not have heard of it yet.

Diva Versatile and transformative enough to be almost unrecognizable, Billie amazes at the Met Gala, blonde, hyper-made up, in a fluffy blush dress by Oscar de la Renta.

The most viral. The first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? it was the best-selling in the US and in the UK in 2019, the year in which it came out, obtaining 34 international awards. And he was only 17 at the time. Since then he has sold 65 million records, including albums and digital singles. Becoming the first artist born in 2000 in the Billboard 100 chart. Already at the age of 15 she had recorded dizzying numbers: 200 million streams on Spotify and 70 million views on YouTube for Ocean Eyes. Written with his brother Finneas, author of many of his songs. “I didn’t expect that success,” he said. «I dreamed of it, of course. But I told myself it would never happen. My parents (actors Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, ed) taught me to live down to earth and I am very grateful to them ».

2020 Tour The live launch, in Miami, of the Where Do We Go tour.

The most listened to. His voice is that of a generation. For the ability to tell about oneself without filters, making people accept their frailties. And by pushing the boys, with his songs, to deal with themes such as depression, restlessness, adolescent crises: «Death doesn’t scare me», he said, «it’s part of life. The idea of ​​losing the people I love scares me. ” Born in Los Angeles three months after 9/11, Billie represents those children raised in a scared and wounded America.

2018 Although the San Francisco injury, at Outside Lands Music and Arts.

The most influential. “Adults don’t care about us teenagers, our thoughts and fears about the world,” he told D in 2019 for the release of his first album (which later became a docufilm: The World’s a Little Blurry). Instead, she listens to her digital fans, gives them a voice. Even on social media, where it has over 96 million followers on Instagram. And where she deals with issues such as body shaming, of which she has often been a victim. He obviously supports the battles for climate, civil and animal rights: “The Earth is warming, the oceans are rising and the forests are burning,” he denounced in a highly clicked video on YouTube.

2018 On stage In Long Beach, in June, on the stage of the Agenda Festival.

The most fashionable. “Before you look at me, listen to what I say,” says Billie. But for the fashion world she is a certainty. For its ability to transform, even in style, one of the major reasons for its success. From grunge, oversized sweaters and looks that she herself defined as “scary” (“As a young girl my body was the first reason for depression”), to the sexy version like on the cover of British Vogue last June: platinum blonde hair in Marilyn style and guêpière. New coup de théâtre with which he claims the freedom to reinvent himself for the umpteenth time, without giving an account to those who want clarity on his sexual tastes (“They do not concern anyone”). All in view of the new album Happier than Ever.

2017 Branded In total Chanel look in New York for the launch event of a new watch from the French maison.

The most rock. “He has the same energy as Kurt Cobain. When I see someone like Billie I am convinced that the death of rock is not near, ”ex-Nirvana Dave Grohl said of her. And also for this strength that has conquered everyone. Now also the cinema. He is the voice of the musical theme of the latest Bond, No Time to Die. With his brother he signed three songs for the new Disney-Pixar film, Red. She is multitasking: after all, just like millions of her peers around the world.

2016 Version teen In Malibu, for the annual Teen Vogue Young special.