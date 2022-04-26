Billie Eilish had a nasty fall at Coachella

Billie Eilish fell during her performance at the Coachella festival.

The singer of bad guy took a fall as she prepared to perform her song Getting Olderas can be seen in a video shared by TMZ.

“I just ate shit. Ouch! Guys, I just ate shit!” she told the audience as she got up.

She then briefly explained “I tripped over the fucking fire thing,” before performing Getting Older as expected.

After finishing the song, Billie returned to the subject saying, “It was totally dark. See that square? This fucking thing? I went there in de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de mode and I fell.

In response, the Coachella crowd chanted “We fuck the square”, a slogan soon repeated by the star.

During her concert, Billie Eilish surprised the audience by bringing in Paramore star Hayley Williams.

The duo sang an acoustic version of Misery Business by Paramore, as well as Billie’s single, Happy Than Ever.

“It’s my first Coachella. Woah! Thank you for sharing this with me – it’s crazy!” said Hayley Williams on stage.

