BILLIE EILISH, “Happier Than Ever” (Darkroom / Interscope, 2021) – Kalporz

I specify it immediately: to me “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” it did not drive me crazy or, rather, I undoubtedly recognized its freshness and novelty, but its wink at all the world trends made me feel unpleasant. Of course, as you know it was not a product built at the table but rather a real unicum made by a teenage girl and her brother with little means, but I could not find annoying that her winking at catchy melodies and sounds perfectly adhering to being a Tik Tok soundtrack.

This is why I think I am rather aseptic in the judgment of his second “Happier Than Ever” which is – in my opinion – better than “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Oh my God, most of the audience will disagree because where before there were pieces that went smoothly (even for the radios) here in “Happier Than Ever” there has been room for a more adult, less immediate but I recognize smarter. The ballads take over but above all Billie looks at and updates the muses of the past, as if we were still in the Thirties (as in the first part of the titletrack, which then unfortunately turns a bit into a song by any Avril Lavigne) or as if he also wanted to take the space of a Lana Del Rey (“Halley’s Comet”, “Everybody Dies”). It is not a step backwards but forward: when she exploded with a language that was very “her” but which inevitably acted as the lowest common denominator among the hyperpop / trap / hip hop sounds that went towards the end of the last decade ( in my opinion by flattening them), now she becomes aware that her role cannot be separated from what was there before her, so that her music remains as indispensable in an ever-changing flow of musical history.

And it becomes almost natural, therefore, that this effort of yours coincides with the arising of several questions within her, about her fame with the advantages and disadvantages, about the “sexual” role of any singer (man or woman), about her own sentimental failures , as it is for everyone. Even if she does it – it must be said – with a still lasting lightness of those who know that every problem can be solved and with an admirable early sensitivity, given that Eilish is still only 19 years old.

There are glittering and “fashionable” moments, and they are the most pop ones (“Lost Cause”, “my future”), but they are the least successful: on the other hand, I find the trespassing in what could be called a “psyco” much more interesting. -minimal electronics ”, as in the exciting“ Oxytocin ”, in the nocturnal“ GOLDWING ”and in the dubstep-pop of“ OverHeated ”.

Above all, it is striking that ease and naturalness in building a long album (which also demonstrates the courage to go against the logic of the streaming era that would impose short discs) with few coordinates, precise and well-defined, song by song, and of this not it may be that credit is also given to the production of his brother Finneas O’Connell. Billie Eilish’s epic is only at the beginning and her eclecticism bodes well for the Los Angeles singer to continue to seek different paths, album after album, as great artists have always done.

80/100



(Paolo Bardelli)