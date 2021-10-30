Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever – Love Letter to Los Angeles (2021) – Film

There Billie Eilish plot: Happier Than Ever – Love letter to Los Angeles (2021). Recorded in the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the unreleased original special will include all 16 tracks from Billie Eilish’s new album.

“Happier Than Ever”, the new album by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, was written by the artist together with her brother FINNEAS, who was also the producer of the record. Yet another great success for the singer, who for the occasion wanted to give a special gift to all her admirers.

In this special event, in fact, Billie will present an even more intimate and collected performance of each song on the album, whose performance will take place from the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. A small tour condensed over a show, in which Eilish’s extraordinary talent will emerge in all its strength.

“I certainly have fantasies about Los Angeles, so immense that it composes a boundless world that intertwines with mine,” says the artist. “It’s a concert film, but it’s also a story. A beautiful version of old Hollywood that is renewed once again. It is really exciting for me to be able to present my album in this way and to be able to dedicate it to the city where I grew up and that I love deeply ”.