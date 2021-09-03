Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever – Love Letter to Los Angeles, the review

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish in a picture

Billie Eilish steps out onto the street in what is an unmistakable Los Angeles background and steps onto a sparkling Posche. But it’s not the real star, it’s a beautiful animated drawing. There Billie Eilish review: Happier Than Ever – Love letter to Los Angeles, the concert film by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne dedicated to her and her city, streaming on Disney + from 3 September, begins with this image, but soon moves to a stage, that of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “It is the first time that I present my new album“he announces to the audience. And starts the dancing. Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever – Love letter to Los Angeles it is much more than a concert film: it is a tale that is both intimate and spectacular, simple and sparkling. Rodriguez’s vision is a perfect fit for the pop star world, and the staging, with attention to every detail, never dominates the music, the true soul of the film.

Live At the Hollywood Bowl

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish in one scene

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever – Love Letter To Los Angeles Sees Billie Eilish Live, “live at the Hollywood Bowl“, the legendary location in the center, among many others, of a famous Doors concert forever fixed in memory by a live album that was called just like that, The Doors Live At The Hollywood Bowl. That concert had been paradigmatic of those times and of a way – unbridled, free, wild – of understanding music, especially rock. Happier Than Ever, in its own way, it is paradigmatic of the way we understand music today, and of the way we have conceived it in these last two years of the pandemic. A concert without an audience, with distant fans, because this is what dictates the situation. But a concert with which to reach as many fans as possible, as we have seen with the many concerts in live streaming or with other performances that have become films to be seen in streaming on demand, which actually enter the catalog of the great platforms. There are those who, like Bruce Springsteen in Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, broadcast a documentary shot in the recording room. Who, like Pink, creates a film with the images of his last tour, a concert situation in the stadiums that today is unthinkable. And who, like Billie Eilish, presents her film by creating a concert in an empty place, but inviting us all to listen to it.

New colors for Billie Eilish’s music

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish in a sequence

Each song has its own dress, its packaging, its colors. Getting Older sees the background of the stage, a very suggestive arc with concentric circles that lends itself to plays of chiaroscuro, wrapped in blue light, while for Didn’t Change My Mind the lights turn bright red. On the third track, here is the first surprise. Billie Eilish introduces the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, with which she sings Billie’s Bossa Nova And My Future, while the colors become warm, soft, almost sepia, to enter another atmosphere, a music of the past, with which Billie Eilish has shown that she can interpret with versatility. The atmospheres return hypnotic, stroboscopic, rhythmic and pressing with_Oxytocin_, where the singer is wrapped in old-style red light beams, which seem to come out of a club of the seventies like Studio 54. We are in her world. From night we pass to day, with a chorus of female voices and again the orchestra, in Goldwing, which seems to resume a certain union between orchestral arrangements and electronic beats rehearsed by Bjork and Portishead in the nineties. But obviously in a completely new way, a la Billie Eilish. What accompanies her is the choir in which she grew up. At the beginning and end of those concerts they always sang a song. She included it in her song, and made that choir sing it. A circle that closes. Lost Cause it is introduced by an electric bass between funky and rock, for another sexy and nocturnal song, another piece that marks a step forward in the singer’s style. And it is perhaps the piece we like best. The arches return to create a crepuscular and soft atmosphere for Halley’s Comet.

A Popstar is Born: the stars of music on the big screen

It is not my responsibility

Loading... Advertisements Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish in an image of the short

In the middle of the film a long interlude of retro-style animation, between red and black, sees the animated Billie take off her clothes and immerse herself in a purifying bath, and utter an outlet, Not My Responsability, which ends with “it is not my responsibility“. And introduces Overheated, a very personal song, and in true Billie Elish style. The camera dances around and she in a circle, while the golden lights in the background create a play of backlight. Everybody Dies is again a soft song, accompanied by the orchestra. which could be a brando of a James Bond soundtrack. Your Power it’s Billie only vocals and guitar. The animated Billie arrives on a red carpet, dazzled by the flashes of photographers and the celebrity and introduces NDA, another typical Eilish song. She is alone on stage with two musicians, keyboards and drums, and the lighting effects just seem to reproduce the flashes. Minimalist and then emphatic and drumming, one of the best pieces. But it also works Therefore I Am, in which the orchestra returns, which blends perfectly with the beats of Billie Eilish’s sound and with her “recite while singing“, a kind of rap, but in his own way. Happier Than Ever it is still acoustic, soft, suffused, and then explodes into an almost hard rock anthem. It closes with the last song on the album, Evil Fantasy. Again with vocals and acoustic guitar. Billie Eilish also works like this. And if a song works voice and guitar, it means that the stuff is there.

Like Jessica Rabbit

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles, an image from the short

His music, hypnotic, dark, here has taken on other colors, has been able to become more suffused and dreamy, more mature, more open to other styles. Billie Eilish’s transformation is evident. From a little nerd and street style girl she transformed into what looks like a movie star, with long straight blonde hair, a more mature face, and elegant black dresses. She vaguely resembles Scarlett Johansson or Emma Stone. The Billie Eilish who instead crosses a nocturnal Los Angeles and cloaked in neon lights on a Porsche with a sparkling body is instead a sort of Jessica Rabbit, very blond and with ice blue eyes, a cartoon that moves in our real world. That’s how they draw it. And it’s beautiful. But so is the real Billie, grown up, matured, aware of herself and her charisma. Around her is a setting worthy of La La Land. Because Happier Than Ever it’s also a love letter to Los Angeles, a city she took for granted, as she puts it, and instead helped shape it. Now is the time to thank her.

Billie Eilish and cinema

It is a talent, that of Billie Elish, which the cinema has noticed, and long before this film. This applies both to her first, fulminating compositions, and to the original music that was commissioned from her. To mention just a few, Bad Guy closed, in a perfect way, The Angel of Evil – BrightBurn, who wondered what would happen if an alien with superpowers, in short, a Superman, were actually bad. And let’s not forget that Billie Eilish was also called on MGM to write and sing the song for the opening credits of the next 007 movie, No Time to Die. We listened to the song a year ago, now we will finally hear it in the hall, combined with the usual magical opening credits of the 007 films. And, if we know both elements in play, it will be a moment of great effect.

Movies, the augmented reality of albums

In closing we repeat what we wrote on the occasion of Bruce Springsteen’s films. Movies today are the augmented reality of albums for artists. an important kit to increase the message of their records, thanks to evocative images and atmospheres. They are something that completes their artistic message, as album covers once did, in all respects an artistic work, which today, where everything is digital, have disappeared. In times of pandemic, the role of these films has become even more important. In the impossibility of playing live, they have become a fundamental means of reaching their audience.