Billie Eilish has had red hair for a week and no one has ever known (at least until now)

The singer shared her journey from blonde to brunette.

From blue to black with fluorescent green roots, then platinum blonde and now natural brown, there is none hair color that Billie Eilish don’t feel like trying.

The singer-songwriter knows that radical color changes take time, so she’s also known for always successfully hiding her look changes from even the most attentive fans. For example, it had taken her six long weeks to get rid of her radioactive roots, so she was forced to wear a two-tone green and black wig at the 2021 Grammys, before unveiling the new platinum blonde hair style last March.

getty images

Now, as you know, Billie just dyed her hair a warm natural brown shade, but the transition from blond to brown had an unexpected intermediate stage: the 20-year-old had i Red hair for a week!

In an Instagram Story, which you can see on the DailyMail, Billie revealed that on November 22 she was with her hair stylist and that: “I got rid of the blonde and was red for a week hehe“.

The photo is a mirror selfie of Billie, taken while she was in a salon chair with her hair wet in a fiery ginger hue!

Billie started 2022 as a brunette, but it is very likely that it will not be the only hair color she will try this year.

ph. getty images