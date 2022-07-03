Billie Eilish has long felt trapped in her image and didn’t know who she was

By becoming in a few years one of the most requested artists in the world, Billie Eilish has often felt that she did not control her image at an age when it is common to be in search of identity.

“Before that, I was a certain type of person, I wore a certain type of clothes and I made a certain type of music… And it haunted me, because people only thought of me through one dimension and I didn’t didn’t like that. I felt like I was trapped in this persona that people saw in me, and so I completely changed it to piss the world off,” the 20-year-old singer told NME, referring to her drastic change. look for the promotion of his album Happy Than Ever and the cover of British Vogue.

Follow your instincts

“I wanted to be a varied person and to feel desirable, to feel feminine and masculine – and I wanted to prove that to myself too. From now on, I finally feel comfortable with the person that I am and the fact of being all these things at the same time, ”continued Billie Eilish who is now determined to regain control of her existence.

“I don’t want to live the way I lived last year. I want to live differently. I don’t want to listen to myself anymore and follow my instincts. Last year, I was a little complacent in my life and I accepted things that weren’t very fulfilling and I want to change that. »

So now, Billie Eilish can say, in all sincerity, happier than ever.