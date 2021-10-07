Billie Eilish has opened up about her love life, revealing ex-boyfriend Q to fans

Billie Eilish gave us an unprecedented look at its history in Billie Eilish: The World “s A Little Blurry, telling how she became one of the strongest names in music but also showing new details of her personal life.

Speaking of this second theme, during the documentary, fans discovered a ex boyfriend of the singer. Is called Brandon Quention Adams, is a 24-year-old rapper and the star refers to him with the nickname Q, but performs under the stage name 7: AMP.

Billie Eilish appears on the cover of his debut album “Bleaupro“, released in 2019.

In one scene, the 19-year-old looks at a photo of Q on her phone and comments: “It looks so good. Oh my God“. In another recorded moment just before the release of the album” When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “, She says to her then boyfriend:”I love you, I’m in love with you“.

Q is again seen supporting Billie Eilish during the performance at Coachella 2019. The artist buys a ticket to the festival so that he can follow her and the rapper visits her in the trailer on the sidelines of the performance.

The singer also has explained to fans why the relationship ended: “I was not happy, I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I thought it wasn’t right for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship and be super excited about some things that the other couldn’t care less about. I think it’s not right for you. I don’t think it was right for him. I think there was simply lack of commitment. I was literally saying, ‘Boy, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me. And you don’t. I don’t think you do“.

ph: getty images