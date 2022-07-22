Billie Eilish has released two new songs… Rihanna is preparing hair care…

July 22, 2022

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Haim’s concert

The spectators of Haim’s concert at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday evening are lucky ones. Indeed, Taylor Swift went on stage to join her friends, and she even sang!

They interpreted Gasoline and Love Story. An event also for the Texan singer, who expressed her joy at being again in front of an audience. “I hadn’t been on stage for a very long time. It’s good. It’s so good (to be back), ”she said, as relayed by the NME.

And it was a nice wink, since the group began its career by providing the first parts of Taylor Swift!

Rihanna is preparing a line of hair products

After lingerie, makeup, clothing and skincare, Rihanna still has a lot to offer in her Fenty bag. The next step, as we can see on the American register of trademarks, will therefore be the hair!

We should find, in this collection entitled Fenty Hair, many accessories (from barrettes to clips), treatments (from shampoo to growth stimulants), styling products (relaxer or curler) and brushes and combs! As for the release date, that’s still a mystery. In any case, it would be a very tempting Christmas present…