Billie Eilish has Tourette syndrome, and it’s ‘exhausting’

Billie Eilish has revealed she has Tourette syndrome. As a reminder, it is a neuropsychiatric disease which is characterized by involuntary tics that are both motor and sound, that is to say by uncontrolled movements and vocalizations. A disorder that was diagnosed to him at 11 years old and which exhausts him a lot.

“There are things you will never notice if you just have a conversation with me. But for me, it’s really exhausting, ”she explained in an interview with David Letterman and relayed by CNN.

But the hardest thing for the artist to bear is undoubtedly the gaze of people who do not know what she is suffering from.

Disappearing tics on stage

“The most common way people react is to laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. I still feel incredibly hurt by that, ”continued Billie Eilish, before revealing that she had met several artists who, like her, were affected by this syndrome.

If today Billie Eilish continues to be handicapped by this disease, some of her tics have diminished over time. But more importantly, her tics disappear as soon as she takes the stage.