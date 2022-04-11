Billie Eilish has won two awards at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards!

Billie Eilish leaves nothing to chance and has a string of successes. Moreover, the young singer even won two prizes at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Big news for Billie Eilish. And for good reason, the singer won two prizes at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish makes a splash

No one can miss the Billie Eilish phenomenon. And for good reason, from the height of her 20 years, the singer has managed to break into the music scene. She then goes on to hit songs and continues to get noticed.

It must be said that Billie Eilish leaves nothing to chance. His talent seems to be unanimous and his personality too. Very concerned about the messages it conveys, she always tries to educate the youngest. Yes, some causes seem to be particularly close to his heart.

Indeed, a few months ago, the star decided to take matters into her own hands and campaign for the animal cause. She therefore agreed to collaborate with Oscar de la Renta on one condition: the brand must now stop animal fur. A good gesture that seems to be unanimous!

But that’s not all, Billie Eilish is also very involved in Ukraine. In effect, the singer has decided to educate her subscribers on the Web. Additionally, she took part in a rally organized by Global Citizen.

In short, Billie Eilish stands out today as an emblematic public figure. She never ceases to cause a sensation and then has a string of successes. But today, the young woman goes even further and manages to win two prizes at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. MCE TV tells you more!

Two prizes at the Kids’ Choice Awards for the singer?

In recent times, Billie Eilish has had a string of successes. Indeed, the singer is essential on all fronts. Besides, her performance at the Oscars really did not go unnoticed. Yes, no wonder!

And yes, the young woman was lucky enough to be chosen to perform. And as the latter never does things by halves, it was Beyoncé who was selected alongside her. Not bad is not it ?

But today, the young singer is causing a sensation at a completely different event. In fact, like every year, the Kids’ Choice Awards took place in the USA. Fans of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish or even BTS then seemed to be in heaven.

Moreover, the interpreter of “Bad Guy” really hit it off. Indeed, the latter won two awards. And yes, she initially received favorite song title for his single Happy Than Ever. And finally, in a second time, she received favorite album title. In short, it’s a real box full.

On his side, Olivia Rodrigo has also been hardcover. And for good reason, she was doubly rewarded. It was as a favorite revelation artist and favorite female TV star that she stood out. Just like Billie Eilish, the evening was full of twists and turns.

One thing is certain, Billie Eilish has not finished talking about her. But what will be his next reward? His loyal fans just have to be ready. To be continued.

