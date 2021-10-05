Billie Eilish headliner at Glastonbury Festival 2022

“We are thrilled to announce that Billie Eilish will be on Pyramid Stage on Friday night of Glastonbury 2022 , to become the youngest headliner of this Festival “. It is with this message shared on social networks – and immediately replicated by the American pop star – that the organizers of the famous English Festival, told of the presence of Billie Eilish in the official lineup of Glastonbury 2022. She is the youngest artist ever to fill the role by headliner. Alongside her other soloists and bands that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Billie Eilish is the lead artist at Glastonbury Festival 2022

deepening





Nightmare Before Christmas, Billie Eilish will voice Sally Loading... Advertisements

After two years of forced stop of live music events, due to the advent of the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), even the most famous British festival is about to return live, with a richer cast of artists than ever . Among the singers who will perform on the famous Pyramid stage at Pilton’s Worty Farm, the next Friday 24 June 2022, also the star of American electro pop, the 20 year old Billie Eilish, who is thus preparing to become the youngest headliner in the history of the event. To formalize the news on Twitter, he thought about it Emily Eavis, organizer of the event, who was enthusiastic about the return of the famous live event, after the live streaming from Worty Farm, last summer. “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wonderful Billie Eilish will be the Pyramid headliner on Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival,” tweeted Eavis who added, “Become the youngest solo headliner in our history. This just seems like the perfect way to return and I can’t wait! “. Just a few minutes later came the replica of Billie Eilish who posed on Instagram wearing a Glastonbury sweatshirt with the words “2022”. Before her, singer Taylor Swift was hired for the 2020 edition, unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. In its place a “virtual” edition of the event that saw and heard the incredible musical performances of Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.