Billie Eilish, her 100% vegan Nike Air Jordan is coming

Billie Eilish took his merch to a new level. The singer of My Future announced this week the collaboration with Nike for its line of 100% vegan trainers. “I’ve always loved Air Jordans and creating these shoes was a surreal and incredible experience, especially because we did it in a sustainable way.” To write it is the singer on Instagram, showing a preview of the shoes that, in addition to being vegan, were produced with 20% recycled material.