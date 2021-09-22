Billie Eilish, her 100% vegan Nike Air Jordan is coming

Billie Eilish took his merch to a new level. The singer of My Future announced this week the collaboration with Nike for its line of 100% vegan trainers. “I’ve always loved Air Jordans and creating these shoes was a surreal and incredible experience, especially because we did it in a sustainable way.” To write it is the singer on Instagram, showing a preview of the shoes that, in addition to being vegan, were produced with 20% recycled material.

The shoes, produced in lime green and brown, will be released on September 27th in the official Billie Eilish store and from September 30th on the NIke SNKRS app. “I like how I feel. I can do anything»Says the singer in the promotional video of the new AJKO. “They are gender neutral, which I like a lot. You can be anyone and anything you want with these, and with any shoe, because it is your right ».

Loading... Advertisements

PETA also approves of Billie Eilish’s vegan shoes

Billie Eilish, included in this year’s TIME 100, also said that the Jordan 15 have always been her favorite shoes and revealed that she “begged” for the classic black and red model when she was younger. “When I got them, I looked at them as if I had a million dollars in front of me.” The singer also told fans that these sneakers are a sort of homage to herself, also made through the Blohsh logo, shown on the tongue of the shoes.

There PETA, a non-profit organization in support of animal rights, he appreciated the effort of the singer and tweeted: “You are a vegan fashion icon, we love you for making them all like this and for saving animals and our planet in style”